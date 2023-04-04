Actress and Media Personality Nana Ama McBrown, in a video, stopped by the roadside to purchase local porridge popularly known as Hausa koko

She decided to help the koko vendor fry koose, a popular local bean cake, to ease the burden on her to the excitement of onlookers

McBrown held the long round silver skimmer used in frying the koose and expertly turned around the spicey bean cakes

Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown has recently caught the attention of social media users with her act of kindness towards a local koko vendor.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, McBrown was seen stopping by the roadside to purchase a bowl of the popular local porridge known as Hausa koko. However, the actress did not stop at that. She went further to assist the koko vendor in frying some koose, a spicy and delicious bean cake that is a popular accompaniment to koko.

The video showed McBrown holding the long round silver skimmer used in frying the koose and expertly turning the cakes until they were a perfect golden brown. Onlookers who gathered around to watch the actress lend a helping hand expressed their excitement at the heartwarming sight.

The koko vendor was grateful for the assistance and could not hide her appreciation. She later served McBrown a large amount of koko, which left many social media users in awe.

The video has garnered widespread attention, with many social media users praising McBrown's kind gesture towards the small business owner. Many said It was not every day that celebrities showed such humility and kindness. They expressed amazement at the actress' bubbly personality.

Nana Ama McBrown Excites Many Ghanaians

Maestrotymer4 wrote:

Walaahi Amalia didn't give you mframa

nanaowerekuwaa said:

The koko seller didn't give her Air

Profasante commented:

Lesson learnt, ask yourself today if your presence in the midst of people transmit positive energies or negative energies

Jagger pee Rufai:

This lady is simply the best.She can fit in everywhere.

Ohemaa Shizzles Drhich Khid:

Still keep it real Nana hemaaa we luv u no matter the matter

Iamamamcbrownba:

This woman is too much #herexcellency:more blessings to come :pray: #BRIMM

Fameye Buys Porridge For GH¢3, Complains About It In Video

In another story, Ghanaian music star Fameye bought GH¢3 worth of porridge and was not satisfied with the quantity he was served.

The musician, in a lighthearted manner, lamented about how hard Ghana was and showed the porridge, which was in a transparent plastic flat bag.

The funny video got folks laughing as they shared the same sentiments with Fameye and recounted similar experiences.

