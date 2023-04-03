A video of Shatta Wale's duplicate has gone viral as he was captured meeting the clones of other Ghanaian musicians, Mr Drew and King Promise

The other two gentlemen in the video have got Ghanaians debating about which celebrity they resemble

The video has sparked massive reactions on social media as many expressed their views in the comment section

The lookalike of dancehall musician Shatta Wale has officially been unveiled as a video of the young man went viral on social media.

In the video, the replicas of Mr Drew and King Promise were spotted while Shatta Wale's lookalike gave them a manly handshake.

Meanwhile, the other two gentlemen spotted in the video have sparked debate in the comment section as Ghanaians guessed the celebrities they resembled.

The 'On God' hitmaker's clone was the star of the short viral video as he spoke the local dialect, Fante, while making hand gestures.

Watch the hilarious video below.

Ghanaians react to the video of Shatta Wale's copy meeting that of King Promise and Mr Drew

_khellyjnr stated:

The short guy too be who?

tednewsgh said:

But why Shatta Wale dey speak Fante

basileusgyamfi remarked:

wetin man no go see for this country. One day I will just pack my bags and leave

jtwinz_official_fanpage said:

I don’t know if it’s only me cos these lookalike people have started to irritate me with their low budget copy copy ☹️

_.abenaaaa.o commented:

This thing is getting serious

tednewsgh said:

Is this a job or what cos ei, I don’t even understand

kojo_snypa remarked:

them Dey the same WhatsApp group

alhaji_bugati said:

I was seeing the shatta wake as Kese ooo

Thomas Partey spots 2 of his lookalikes in Kumasi

YEN.com.gh previously reported that two clones of Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey were spotted in Kumasi trying to meet him.

The moment fellow Black Stars player Gideon Mensah spotted the two young men and drew Partey's attention, he rushed to his seat.

The video sparked massive comments from Ghanaians as they wondered how these clones come about.

