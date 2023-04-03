Ghanaian music star Fameye bought GH¢3 worth of porridge and was not satisfied with the quantity he was served

The musician, in a lighthearted manner, lamented about how hard Ghana was and showed the porridge, which was in a transparent plastic flat bag

The funny video got folks laughing as they shared the same sentiments with Fameye and recounted similar experiences

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian music sensation, Fameye, has been caught on camera lamenting about the quality and quantity of koko he purchased in the streets of Accra. The "Praise" hitmaker took to social media to share his hilarious experience with his teeming fans.

Fameye Buys Porridge For GH¢3, Complains About It Photo Source: Fameye

Source: Facebook

In a lighthearted manner, Fameye expressed his disappointment at the small koko he was served despite paying GH¢3 for it. The renowned musician could not hide his dissatisfaction with the quantity of the local porridge he was served.

The hilarious video has since gone viral, with thousands sharing the same sentiments as Fameye. The footage showed the "Notin I Get" hitmaker holding the transparent plastic flat bag containing the koko and lamenting about the hardship in Ghana.

As the video continued, Fameye could be seen inspecting the bag's contents and making fun of the amount of koko he was served. The funny video has attracted many reactions from social media users, who recounted similar experiences with local food vendors in Ghana.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Fameye's Koko Experience Sparks Reactions

COFFIE also reacted:

you make lucky sey you no collect AIR:joy:

ygatophy (speed) also reacted:

Eiiii Father Bernard must see dis

Shanty_Aj also said:

Life hard for ghana

The Rich Man Wife wrote:

Yours is plenty yesterday I bought some was like why

@Collins Hailork commented:

Honestly this is above the 3gh price.... That's 5gh in Tema aswear

Brown Sugar said:

Hw3 dey play broken_heart:u make lucky wey dem sell 3cedi give u

Kojo Captain reacted:

you are even lucky you get sugar rather than mframa:joy: kiss my comment so I can come and watch again please

Fameye Recalls Early Days As A Teacher Before Music, Says He Was Paid GH₵150

In another story, Ghanaian musician, Fameye has shared his touching grass-to-grace story, revealing that he was a kindergarten teacher before fame.

The musician hilariously recalled how he used to teach the kids local Jama songs, which got on the nerves of the proprietor.

He revealed that at the time, he was being paid only GH₵150 and surviving on such money was tough.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh