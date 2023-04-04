Veteran Kumawood actor Abusuapanin Judas flaunted a sleek ride in a photo slide show shared on social media

The well-respected actor posed by the beautiful four-wheel drive, rocking a colourful purple long-sleeve shirt and trousers

Many Ghanaians were happy to see Judas flourishing in his older years abroad and dropped words of admiration

Kumawood veteran Abusuapanin Judas has left many jaws dropping with amazement, after flaunting his sleek ride on social media.

Abusuapanin Judas with his sleek ride. Photo Source: abusuapanin_judas

In a series of photo slides shared on his TikTok page, the accomplished actor posed stylishly beside a magnificent four-wheel drive, sporting a vibrant purple long-sleeve shirt and matching trousers.

Although the exact make and model of the car were not visible due to the angle of the photos, it was clear from the luxurious and expensive look of the ride that Judas had spared no expense in acquiring it. The stunning beauty of the vehicle, coupled with Judas' swag, turned heads and elicited admiration from social media users.

Many Ghanaians were delighted to see Abusuapanin Judas flourishing and living his best life in his golden years abroad. Social media was abuzz with comments and praises from his fans, with many commending him for his hard work and dedication to his craft.

Judas is no stranger to success, having made his mark in the Ghanaian movie industry with his outstanding acting skills. He is widely regarded as one of the most talented actors in Kumawood's history, having starred in several blockbuster movies that have earned him a legion of fans.

Ghanaians Admire Abusuapanin Judas

graceagyiri930 commented:

Judas is indeed a true definition of this song. Thank God for still being healthy

Nana Elliot wrote:

Ghana just ruin lives. When u get the chance, pls don't hesitate to travel

Bruce Americah commented:

Thank you sir for the childhood memories, may your brother Santo continue to RIP

Golden reacted:

Am super excited to see you healthy and sound. Wishing you more blessings. Your wife dey be k3k3

