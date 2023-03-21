Veteran actor and friend of the legendary Bob Santo, Abusuapanin Judas, recently stepped out in style

Judas, currently domiciled in the United States, was spotted rocking a colourful suit with fine pair of shoes

The veteran actor's good looks and drip triggered loads of reactions from social media users, who were impressed

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Legendary Ghanaian actor Abusuapanin Judas, known in private life as Teweneboah Kodua, has popped up in a new photo.

Judas, the best friend of the late Bob Santo, has been living in the United States for the past few years.

In his latest photo, the veteran actor has been spotted hanging out with US-based media personality, Nkosuohene of Nkosuo TV fame. The two met at an event. Nkosuohene shared a photo.

Abusuapanin Judas has been living the life in the US Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa, @nkosuohene

Source: Instagram

Abusuapanin Judas drips in colourful suit

The photo shared on Instagram shows Judas looking dapper in a suit made in aqua blue over a pair of white trousers.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

He had a pair of nice-looking shoes. His hair was cut in his signature punk style. For a man, who is well over 70 years, Judas looks more handsome and younger than his age.

See the post below:

Abusuapanin Judas' looks excite Ghanaians

The photo of Abusua Panin Judas triggered loads of comments online. Many have been impressed by his goods, while others reminisced on his days as an active screen star.

ameyaw112 said:

Wow he’s looking amazing

sandybabyadu said:

"If he was in Ghana he wouldn’t have been this good and fresh❤️❤️❤️We miss you Papa."

francis.hemans said:

"That's my great legend. His standing alone is comic. I love you daddy."

afiabonita said:

"Wow he looks good."

realnanakofi said:

"Like this man dey Ghana by now he turn funeral but see oyibo country treating him well."

b_ryt_4eva said:

"Kaiiisshhhh senior man JUDAS mafe wo tu ❤️❤️❤️."

Cantata star Abena Achiaa Julie Juu pops up in new video

Meanwhile, veteran actress Abena Achiaa Julie Juu of Cantata fame was recently spotted in a video on social media.

The footage showed Julie Juu looking good as she attended the Ghana Party In The Park in London over the weekend.

Julie Juu's video stirred reactions online with many surprised by how good the actress still looks.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh