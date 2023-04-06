Akua Donkor, the founder of the Ghana Freedom Party, in a hilarious video, flaunted her first-ever iPhone, an iPhone 12

The elderly politician, who is known for her funny antics, got many folks laughing as she expressed excitement at owning an iPhone

Akua Donkor said she was even going to connect the phone to her vehicle, sparking even more laughter from social media users

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Akua Donkor, the founder of the Ghana Freedom Party, in a hilarious video that has gone viral on social media, was seen flaunting her first-ever iPhone, an iPhone 12.

The elderly politician, who is known for her funny antics, got many folks laughing as she expressed excitement at owning an iPhone.

Akua Donkor flaunting her new iPhone 12 Photo Source: Ghlivetrends

Source: TikTok

In the video, which was shared on TikTok, Akua Donkor could be seen showing her new iPhone to the camera, saying:

I have acquired the popular Apple iPhone, but I am only able to use it for calls.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

She went on to explain that she had previously been using "smaller phones" and that, this was her first time owning an iPhone.

The video quickly gained traction on social media, with many users praising Akua Donkor for her humorous personality. Several users commented on how happy they were to see her enjoying herself and having fun.

But the highlight of the video was when Akua Donkor said she would connect the phone to her vehicle. This sparked even more laughter from social media users, who could not imagine the politician using an iPhone to control her car.

Celebrities like to flaunt their wealth. Akua Donkor is not the first to show off her phone. Stars like Tracey Boakye have in the past shown off their iPhones.

Akua Donkor Gets Peeps Laughing

Plus Addition‍♀️ wrote:

Let’s vote for dis woman! At least she can help us sell de country

Abigailoteng commented:

Awww she’s so cute. Bless her

Becky Blinks said:

8 more For Akua Donkor. Imagine this woman becomes a president. What a funny country Ghana will be.

iPhone 13 Pro Max: Man Refuses To Buy From Pure Water Seller After Seeing His Expensive Phone

In another iPhone-related story, a video of a pure water seller holding an iPhone 13 Pro Max while hawking has caused a stir on social media.

A man who spotted the young boy holding the phone was taken aback and refused to buy from him.

Many netizens debated whether it was normal for a pure water vendor to own such an expensive phone.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh