Actress Nana Ama McBrown was driving in town when a young man behind a motorbike spotted her and started raining praises and blessings on her

The man was very excited to see the actress and media personality, passionately expressing his love and admiration for her and her craft

McBrown, who recorded the young man as he spoke, could not stop blushing, and it looked like her day was made

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown, had a heartwarming encounter with a young man while driving around town in a video. The talented actress was going about her daily business when a young man on a motorbike spotted her and could not contain his excitement.

An excited young man (Left) raining praises on McBrown (Middle) Photo Source: iamamamcbrown

Source: TikTok

In the video she shared on her TikTok page, the young man immediately recognized the actress and began showering her with praises and blessings. He spoke passionately about his love and admiration for the actress, admiring her and describing her as one of the most versatile entertainers in Ghana.

Nana Ama McBrown was pleasantly surprised by the young man's outpouring of love and admiration. She immediately took out her phone and recorded the encounter, capturing the young man's passionate words, which touched the hearts of her TikTok followers.

In the video, the actress can be seen beaming with joy and appreciation as the young man continues to shower her with praises. She thanked him for his kind words and expressed her gratitude for his support throughout her career.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The encounter has since gone viral on social media, with many fans and followers of the actress expressing their admiration for her. They expressed similar sentiments to that of the young man on the motorbike.

Popular personalities like Reggie Rockstone have also shown their admiration for the actress in the past.

Fans Of Nana Ama McBrown Praise Her

showbowy1 wrote:

The guy has said all ma prayers for you. May God continue to bless you Nana.

HARRY BOSS commented:

Nana you're always bless...my one lovely superstar

Irene Darko976 wrote:

Am so touched, Amen and Amen ❤️

Nana Ama McBrown Buys Porridge By The Roadside, Helps Vendor Fry Kose In Video

In a similar story, Actress and Media Personality Nana Ama McBrown, in a video, stopped by the roadside to purchase local porridge popularly known as Hausa koko.

She decided to help the koko vendor fry koose, a popular local bean cake, to ease the burden on her to the excitement of onlookers.

McBrown held the long round silver skimmer used in frying the koose and expertly turned around the spicey bean cakes.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh