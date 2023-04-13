Talented Kidz star Dj Switch, in a new video she shared on her Instagram page, showed off her electric dance moves, leaving her followers stunned

The young lady who currently lives abroad was dressed in a deep blue sweater and joggers as she danced in a lush green garden

Dj Switch looked all grown up in her afro, and her demeanour oozed confidence as she moved her feet to some afrobeat music in the background

DJ Switch, known in private life as Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh, has once again wowed her followers with her impressive dance skills.

Young Dj Switch (Left), Dj Switch dancing (Right) Photo Source: djswitchghana

In a new video posted on her Instagram page, the young disc jockey showcased her electric moves. Dressed in a deep blue sweater and joggers, the young lady had fun in a lush green garden.

Despite her young age, DJ Switch exuded confidence and maturity as she grooved to an afrobeat rhythm, her afro hair and dark shades adding a touch of elegance to her already impressive moves.

Her impeccable footwork and fluid movements left her fans in awe, with many taking to the comments section to express their admiration and appreciation for her talent.

DJ Switch gained fame after winning TV3's talent show, Talented Kidz, in 2017. Since then, she has become a household name in the country and beyond, impressing audiences with her incredible disc jockey skills and bubbly personality. She has achieved a lot since her rise to stardom.

Fans Praise And Admire Dj Switch

afoak_waemelia was impressed:

Eyiii ladies we grow fast ooo wow it looks as if it was just yesterday you became djswitch

kwame_mills_ commented:

My favorite ❤️❤️

