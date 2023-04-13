A confident female student from Ghana's St. Louis Senior High School demonstrated her impressive dance talents in a video

A confident female student of St. Louis Senior High School in Ghana has exhibited her dance moves and simple sense of fashion in a video on TikTok.

In the video, the young student performed to Nigerian singer Kayla Hallam's Ewa Jo song.

St. Louis student shows confidence

She danced with excitement and intensity like a pro in the clip that YEN.com.gh spotted. She gave the impression that she could make a living by dancing.

The teenage dancer flashed a smile that could quickly warm hearts. She thrilled her audience with her dance moves.

More than 30 comments and 4,000 social media views were left on the video as people praised her skills.

Reactions to the video St. Loius SHS girl

Khin Sarp commented:

Can I join you so we can dance together.

Addae Patrick reacted:

I like you ♥️

user1350421958351 reacted:

Keep it up.

Wizzy Waddle posted:

Show dem.

Samdee commented:

No challenger in GH. I admire the way you move. Happiness is free indeed.

Skilful schoolboy shows off dance moves

Not long ago, YEN.com.gh reported that a schoolboy delighted his audience when he delivered impressive dance moves in a TikTok video with massive views and comments.

The Kajaji Senior High School student from the video on @AbdulKarim8393's TikTok account was dancing while wearing his school uniform.

The adolescent could be seen dancing in unison to the cheerful music in the video that YEN.com.gh had accessed.

Old video of high school girl's dance moves with Dancegod Lloyd wows many

In another story published on YEN.com.gh, an old video of Regina, a confident and vivacious Ghanaian girl, performing with well-known entertainer Dancegod Lloyd surfaced online.

The talented young lady was a senior in high school when she performed with the renowned dancer.

She became famous online after the video of her dancing in class went viral. Her video caught the attention of many people, including Dancegod Lloyd.

