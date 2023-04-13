Fashion icon, Osebo The Zaraman, in an interview with Zionfelix, made some interesting revelations regarding Ghanaians and religion

Osebo opined that Ghanaians have allowed foreign religions to eat into their minds and have lost their identity as Africans

The fashionista said many Ghanaians were too concerned with religious activities instead of focusing on issues that mattered

Popular fashionista Osebo The Zaraman, in a recent interview with popular Ghanaian blogger, Zionfelix, made some eye-popping revelations regarding Ghanaians and religion. The renowned fashionista opined that many Ghanaians had lost their African identity and allowed foreign religions to eat into their minds.

Osebo The Zaraman, who is known for his unique style and fashion sense, said he believes that many Ghanaians have become too consumed with religious activities to the point where they have neglected issues that truly matter. According to him, acts such as fasting, prayers and spending money on anointing oil do not necessarily guarantee success.

The fashionista also made some thought-provoking statements about the authenticity of the character of Jesus Christ from the Bible. The fashion icon questioned the validity of the stories told by foreigners about Jesus, which he described as fairy tales.

According to him, Ghanaian culture had been whitewashed, with many Ghanaians developing a high taste for foreign goods and culture over local ones. Osebo asserted that this trend was eroding the unique cultural identity and heritage of Ghanaians. Aside from Osebo, other celebrities like Nana Aba Anamoah have often critiqued religion and its impact on Ghanaians.

