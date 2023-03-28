Richard Brown, popularly known as "Osebo the Zara Man", has shown the face of his hype man in his latest video as he hyped him and gave him morale

The hype man won the hearts of Ghanaians with his local terms and energy as he hyped his boss, Osebo

Some fans have commented on his local terms and how that makes Osebo feel big in his outfits

Ghanaian fashion icon Richard Brown also known as Osebo, has posted a video of himself with his hype man, Kwame Preko, on Instagram.

Kwame Preko is often the voice behind the hype that Osebo gets when he wears his expensive clothes and flaunts them in his videos, especially during his hilarious fashion beef with his friend Ajagurajah.

Meet the official hypeman of fashion icon, Osebo Photo source: @kwame.preko

Source: Instagram

Kwame Preko, who works with Osebo, has proven to be a man of fashion with his Instagram photos of his boss in an expensive outfit.

He has been with the business owner and fashion icon at many programs, and fans have praised him for being the voice that makes Osebo's videos fun.

Watch Osebo's video with his hype man Kwame Preko below:

Some Ghanaians commented on Osebo's latest video featuring his hype man, Kwame Preko

bronimaame commented:

This energy de3 Kwame it can lift a dead spirit sef

baron_holic commented:

Use me as a like button if you feel Kwame can win hype man of the year from DR. UN....ABOA! COMBINATION IS A CALCULATION

paulantwi229 commented:

Kwame Preko should receive an extra salary...The energy is too much

hannahboateng commented:

The way he says e aboawaaa kraa kills me eiii Kwame hype man

