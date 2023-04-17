Abraham Attah shared a new photo on his Instagram page, and many Ghanaians were amazed by how much he had grown and changed

The young actor looked taller, and his dreadlocks had grown longer than before, which impressed many folks

Abraham Attah also looked fashionable as he posed with his friends, rocking a thick brown long-sleeve shirt and cargo pants

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actor, Abraham Attah's latest post on his Instagram page has left many of his fans amazed by his growth and transformation since his breakthrough role in the award-winning movie, "Beasts of No Nation."

Abraham Attah in Beast Of No Nation (Left), Abraham Attah at awards night (Right), Source: Kevork Djansezian (Getty Images), abraham.attah(Instagram)

Source: UGC

In the photo, Abraham could be seen posing with his friends while sporting a thick brown long-sleeve shirt and cargo pants. The young actor's fashion sense looked to have evolved since his debut on the big screen and has garnered attention from fans across social media.

Aside from his fashion sense, fans also noted Abraham's remarkable physical transformation. The actor appears to have grown taller, with his dreadlocks now longer than ever before, cascading down his back. Some fans even pointed out a darker shade of Abraham's lips, which had also undergone a noticeable transformation.

The young actor's rise to fame has been a source of pride for many Ghanaians, and his latest post on Instagram has once again brought smiles to the faces of the actor's fans, as he rarely posts photos. Abraham's undeniable talent and infectious charm have won him fans, both in Ghana and beyond.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Since his debut in "Beasts of No Nation," Abraham has continued to make waves in the entertainment industry. He has featured in other notable productions, such as "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and "Tazmanian Devil," showcasing his versatility as an actor.

Fans Of Abraham Attah React To New Photo

etonamzacky's reacted:

ei koo Woshi ong?

akalegend1 wrote:

American boy from Ghana

kofijnr7's commented:

This his lips dierr looks like he has changed

xkdneincx's wrote:

Not that innocent African boy anymore

Spendilove: More Photos Of Young Kumawood Actress Drop As She Grows Big & Beautiful, Fans Can't Get Enough

In a similar story, young Kumawood actress Spendilove Acheampong has got many falling in love with her after popping up with stunning photos on social media.

The photos which showed, Spendilove, who burst out as a child actress, looking all grown as a teenager with so much beauty.

More photos of Spendilove have surfaced online following the buzz around the earlier photos she released.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh