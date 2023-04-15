Actor Lil Win, in a video he shared on his TikTok page, wore a white attire and danced joyously with his kids as he prepared for his birthday

Ghanaian actor Lil Win has recently shared a heartwarming video on his TikTok page as he prepared to celebrate his 36th birthday on Saturday, April 15, 2023. The actor, known for his vibrant personality, dressed in white attire as he danced joyously with his children.

The video shared on the eve of Lil Win's birthday has since gone viral, with many of the actor's fans expressing their admiration for his affectionate relationship with his family. Lil Win, whose real name is Kojo Nkansah, is widely regarded as one of the most talented actors in Ghana, having starred in several successful movies and TV shows over the years.

In addition to the heartwarming TikTok video, Lil Win also shared several other clips documenting his birthday celebrations with friends and family. The actor's pre-birthday party, which held a day before his actual birthday, was attended by a small group of close friends who gathered to wish him well and celebrate the occasion.

Lil Win's popularity both on and off screen has made him a beloved figure in Ghanaian entertainment, with many fans taking to social media to wish him a happy birthday.

Fans Of Lil Win Wish Him Happy Birthday

Ayrtonpriscy Art commented:

birthday Uncle wish u more blessings, good health, long life, amen to all ur wishes

Arkusouah scylla wrote:

HBDdaddy more grace more money long life May Adom Nyame richly bless you

lnyymorgan reacted:

HBD daddy enjoy your day more blessing Hip hip hooray hooray hooray

