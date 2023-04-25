DJ Switch, in a TikTok video, wowed social media users as she happily danced to Victony's Soweto

The young lady looked confident and beautiful as she shook her waist and moved her body flexibly to the beat

Many followers of the Talented Kidz star were awed by her dance moves and showered her with praises

Talented Kidz sensation DJ Switch has delighted fans on social media with her dance moves in a recent TikTok video. The talented teenager danced to Victony's hit song "Soweto" in the video, showcasing her impressive skills and natural confidence.

DJ Switch happily dancing Photo Source: parentsofdjswitchghana

Source: TikTok

DJ Switch first rose to fame after winning the popular talent show Talented Kidz in 2017. Since then, she has established herself as a respected musician and DJ, with several high-profile performances under her belt.

In the TikTok video, DJ Switch displayed her exceptional dancing ability, moving her body flexibly and confidently to the beat of the music. Her fans have showered her with praises, calling her the "queen of TikTok" and applauding her energy and talent.

The young star has already achieved so much in her career, and her fans are excited to see where she will go next. Many peeps admired how much the young lady had grown.

DJ Switch Wins Hearts On Social Media

donttouchtaylor reminisced:

Not me remembering the time she performed, hitting the talking drum

kwameseth53 was impressed:

U fine since childhood why

Lawrencia wrote:

Is it my eyes or she actually looks like Rema here

Devil's advisor said:

So now you grow dey show then whine waist abi?

Kweku George816 commented:

Oh thank you TV3 for Talented kids

