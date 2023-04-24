Actress Roselyn Ngissah in a funny video she shared on her Instagram page, struggled to fit a large hairdo she had done into her vehicle

The actress struggled to get into the vehicle as the wine Baphomet-like hairstyle got in her way and got peeps laughing

The video sparked reactions from celebrities like Juliet Ibrahim, Selley Galley, Emelia Brobey and others as they commented with laughing emojis

Ghanaian actress Roselyn Ngissah has left her fans in stitches after sharing a hilarious video on her Instagram page. The star, who is known for her funny antics and lively personality, found herself in a bit of a sticky situation when she struggled to fit her latest hairstyle into her vehicle.

In the video, Roselyn could be seen trying to get into her car with her wine-coloured Baphomet-like hairstyle in the way. Despite her best efforts, the actress could not seem to manoeuvre herself into the vehicle without getting her hair stuck.

The ostentatious and glamorous hairstyle was worlds apart from the simple "sakora" hairdo she had earlier flaunted. And her hilarious struggle to fit her head in the car had her fans in stitches, with many taking to the comments section to share their bemusement.

The video quickly went viral, attracting attention from some of Ghana's biggest celebrities. Juliet Ibrahim, Selley Galley, and Emelia Brobey were just a few of the stars who commented on the post, all with laughing emojis.

Despite the hilarious mishap, Roselyn took it all in stride, laughing along with her fans and poking fun at herself in the process. Captioning the post, she wrote "WKHKYD", which translates to "What did you go there for"? Her good humour and infectious personality have made her a beloved figure in the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

Roselyn Ngissah Unique Hairstyle Sparks Reactions

kisagbekle wrote:

Awwww sorry

nikkisamonas reacted:

But why why why why

luckie_lawson said:

Lolol only u can rock this easy like that

