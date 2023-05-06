A young man who shares similar features with Ghanaian actor Lil Win has popped up on social media

The young man had similar eyes and a smile to that of Lil Win, which left many social media users stunned

Lots of funny viral celebrity lookalikes have recently surfaced on social media, leaving Ghanaians entertained

A young man bearing a striking resemblance to the popular Ghanaian actor Lil Win has made waves on social media. With similar sparkling eyes and an infectious smile, the young man has left many social media users stunned.

Some social media users even went as far as speculating that he could be Lil Win's long-lost brother.

The resemblance between the young man and the actor was uncanny and captured the attention of many Ghanaians. Lil Win, who is known for his comedic roles in Ghanaian movies and his unique personality, has amassed a huge fan base in the country. It is, therefore, no surprise that when someone who shares his features pops up, fans cannot help but get excited.

This is not the first time Ghanaian social media has been entertained by celebrity lookalikes. In recent months, several funny viral posts featuring uncanny resemblances to popular stars have surfaced on social media, and this latest addition has only added to the excitement.

Lil Win lookalike sparks reactions

Hafiz commented:

By December de3 na obiaaa anya n3 lookalike

Queen Deon reacted:

This is serious even the voice

SirFire❤️✌️ said:

Ei God is wonderful ooo I mean how....

Airphiyah Lordskid commented:

So where are all these people coming from

AfuaHumble wrote:

I think this year has turned into lookalike year

Fameye's Lookalike Joins The Lookalike Trend As He Is Seen With The Trending Group

In a similar story, Ghanaian entertainment lovers have been reacting to a trending video of celebrity lookalikes on social media.

Fameye's lookalike has joined the trend, and Ghanaians are surprised at the increasing number of lookalikes who have a striking resemblance with the celebs.

Netizens reacted to the funny videos they released on social media and how their voice and actions were also very similar to their idols'.

