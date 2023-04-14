Ghanaian singer King Promise's lookalike, Robest Jnr, has announced the launch of a group of celebrity lookalikes

He said the group, Four Kings Lookalike Association, was open and was accepting other celebrity lookalikes as memberrs

Currently, the group is made up of lookalikes of King Promise, Kuame Eugene, Medikal and Mr Drew

Robest Jnr., a lookalike of Ghanaian singer, King Promise, says he and other so-called celebrity lookalikes have combined to form the Four Kings Lookalike Association to formalise their activities.

The up-and-coming musician and his colleagues have sought to leverage their resemblance to leading musicians in the country to promote themselves and launch their own entertainment careers.

Their activities have been met with mixed reactions from Ghanaians, with some embracing them and others condemning them as talentless opportunists. Their critics have urged them to get real jobs and stop impersonating celebrities.

But in an interview with Okay FM in Accra on Friday, April 14, 2023, Robest Jnr., who bears a striking resemblance to celebrated singer, King Promise, rejected the calls for them to quit impersonating celebrities, stressing that it was a crucial source of revenue for them.

"The job as a celebrity lookalike is till we die...Financially, things are very bad. It's this lookalike work that I have done to feed myself since I finished high school," he said.

The King Promise doppelganger intimated that the Four Kings Lookalike Association had been launched as part of efforts to professionalise their activities and generate more revenue.

Robest Jnr. said the group was open to all at a registration fee of GH¢500.

"I want to clear the air and make everyone understand that when it comes to lookalike associations, we are unique. We are the Four Kings Lookalike Association. And, indeed, we do what kings do," he said.

He added that the group would accept even people who did not look like celebrities.

"Whether you resemble a celebrity or not, we can work something out. For example, if you want to be MzVee's lookalike but don't really look like her, don't worry, I can buy you creams and clothes to make you look like here. And that is why the registration forms cost GH¢500," he said.

Social media reacts to Lookalike Association registration GH¢500 fee

Some Ghanaians have criticised the decision of the group to continue impersonating celebs and also monetise their activities by charging new members GH¢500.

Otumfour Kay commented:

Haha nsemhunu Sei.

Joseph Smith Apolo said:

When u reach court, he will realize that after God, fear the law. Mr man! You’re doing your "ala ala" to survive, be humble before someone changes ur sleeping place for you.

Nana Amoah Owusu Boafo wrote:

No this is wrong, didn't know this guy is making money with this thing. Thought it was only for fun. This is seriously wrong!

