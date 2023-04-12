Ghanaian entertainment lovers have been reacting to a trending video of celebrity lookalikes on social media

Fameye's lookalike has joined the trend, and Ghanaians are surprised at the increasing number of lookalikes who have a striking resemblance with the celebs

Netizens reacted to the funny videos they released on social media and how their voice and actions were also very similar to their idols'

Ghanaian musician Fameye's lookalike has surfaced on the internet and is making waves with his striking resemblance to the singer. He popped out of nowhere and joined a group of lookalikes that has taken social media by storm.

Fameye's lookalike (left) bears a striking resemblance to Fameye (middle) Photo source: @tv3_ghana @fameye_music

Videos of Kuami Eugene, Medikal, King Promise and Mr Drew's lookalike were spotted as they initiated the new member of the group, Fameye's lookalike. The group members, whose numbers seem to be increasing as the days go by, have revealed that they will be doing this as a full-time job.

Fameye's lookalike does not only have his looks but his voice as he freestyles his idol's song in the video and surprises fans.

Watch the video of Fameye's lookalike below:

Ghanaians reacted to the trending videos of the celebrity lookalikes and the latest Fameye lookalike's inclusion

_mrboaten commented:

Saaa King Promise no de3 w'agyimi tan... ne ti s3 Multiplication Table

kelly_frost commented:

This no ne Fameye, this be Famek)

bail_kay_ commented:

i don’t know why, but the King Promise negga dey do too much ‍♂️

theozzytech commented:

When you book Ghanaian artists from Aliexpress, this what you get. Imported from China.

Black Sherif's lookalike popped up and cracked ribs with his funny gestures, which is similar to Blacko's

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Black Sherif's lookalike also popped up in a video singing just like Blacko, causing a stir among netizens.

The young man dressed just like his idol, wearing a big cap, shirt and designer jeans, as he passionately sang Sherif's verse on the song 'Always'. The trended video stirred hilarious reactions online as folks wondered where all the lookalikes were magically popping up from.

