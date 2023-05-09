Ras Kuuku called in to show his support for Black Sherif during his interview with Berla Mundi on TV3's New Day show and congratulated him for winning Artiste of the Year at the VGMAs

The respected musician caused a big stir when he went on to claim that Black Sherif saved some big stars on the VGMA night because he gave them a hit song which was the reason they won an award

His statement left social media users guessing who he could be throwing the shade at, with many speculating that it could be Sarkodie because he was the most notable person with a successful song with Black Sherif

Black Sherif was interviewed on TV3's New Day by Berla Mundi, and respected reggae musician Ras Kuuku called to show his unwavering support for the rising star. During the interview, Ras Kuuku congratulated the young man for his win as Artiste of the Year at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

However, what caught the attention of social media users was his bold statement that Black Sherif had saved some big stars on the VGMA night. He claimed that these stars won an award because they were featured on a hit song with the young artiste. Fans were left guessing who he was referring to, with many speculating that it could be the ace rapper, Sarkodie.

It is no secret that Sarkodie's successful collaboration with Black Sherif, Country Side, won the Best Collaboration of the Year at the VGMA. It is, therefore, no surprise that fans have concluded that Ras Kuuku was throwing a shade at the rap icon.

Ras Kuuku's statement has caused a huge stir among netizens, with some siding with him while others have accused him of being envious of Sarkodie's success.

Ras kuuku stirs reactions

Lba commented:

Puuuuuooom we all know that person Sark

StanleyAfrica wrote:

Hu bi Kuuku? There is envy in his voice.

Tory Rich reacted:

Facts, I always said if not for that feature Sark’s album would have been a flop

