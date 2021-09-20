A video showing how tall, handsome, and big Akua GMB and Dr Kwaku Oteng's first son has grown, has surfaced online

The boy seems to look so much like his father now as he is growing

Akua has three children with the Adonko Boss, a girl, and two boys

Their marriage hit the rocks officially a little over a year ago

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Former beauty queen, and ex-wife of Dr. Kwaku Oteng, Akua GMB, had three children with him, two boys and a girl.

Their first son has been captured in a new video and he looks all grown, tall, and handsome.

The video was shared by Akua in one of her funny TikTok videos.

A collage of Akua GMB and her children. Photo credit: @akuaamoakowaa/Instagram

Source: Original

The boy actually got scared when his mother threw her hand in his direction, causing him to run away.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Another thing that caught the prying eyes of YEN.com.gh is that Akua's firstborn seems to be looking like his father now.

Reaction

Some of the fans who have seen the video noticed how fine Akua’s first son is looking in the video and have praised her.

Adwoa, for instance, wrote that Akua has beautiful kids:

nhyirabanana_adwoa: “Beautiful kids.”

Adepa and Diva commented on the boy’s action in the video:

adepa_bernice21: “He was running because of your hand.”

lapstackdivagh: “Ur son thought u where we’re about beating him so he run away.”

Iris congratulated Akua for having beautiful kids:

irisbaby29: “Beautiful kids well done dear.”

Akua GMB and Kwaku Oteng

The former Ghana’s Most Beautiful winner, Akua, got married to the business mogul not long after her win.

She was rumoured to be married to him as Kwaku Oteng’s 4th wife and they had three children together.

Unfortunately, the marriage has hit the rocks after many rumoured accusations against Akua by actress, Afia Schwarzenegger.

According to Afia, Akua cheated on her husband with some other men and even claimed that Akua’s daughter is not for Kwaku Oteng.

Best friend snatching her husband

Akua was known to be best friends with Kumawood actress, Tracey Boakye.

The two were almost seen together all the time, and they openly showed affection to each other on social media until Tracey Boakye gave birth to her daughter.

Not many people knew the reason behind their friendship breaking, until Ayisha Modi spilled the secrets that Tracey Boakye had her baby with Kwaku Oteng, her own best friend Akua’s husband.

Akua was in the news some time ago when she prayed that God would deliver everyone from “evil friends”.

Recently, Tracey Boakye and Afia Schwar's close friend, Diamond Appiah, slammed Akua and said nobody snatched her husband but rather, she was kicked out for cheating.

Source: Yen