VGMA 24 Artiste of the Year, Black Sherif, received a royal welcome for his first interview since receiving the coveted title

Blacko was warmly received by the TV3 crew and a traditional ensemble consisting of an adowa dancer and drummers

Many lined the entrance of the studio to witness the VGMA 24 Artiste of the Year display his own adowa moves

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif was adjudged the Artiste of the Year at the just-ended 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

He stepped out to Media General, a media partner of the CharterHouse award scheme, for his first interview as the reigning musician in Ghana.

Blacko's visit was greeted with pomp and grandeur similar to but slightly smaller than Nana Ama McBrown's welcome ceremony.

VGMA 2023: Black Sherif responding to the royal welcome at Media General by dancing his own adowa style Image credit: 3FM 92.7

Source: Facebook

The Artiste of the Year is always a fiercely contested category at the VGMA.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

This year, the battle was between gospel musician Piesie Esther and Gen Z's Black Sherif. Even the Church of Pentecost took a stance and keen interest in the award scheme. They publicly mobilised support for Piesie Esther for her to win the ultimate prize.

Others believed that the conversation was incomplete without Stonebwoy. George Quaye argued that the 'More of You' hitmaker was more deserving of the title, looking at his musical feat in the year under review.

But at the end of the night, Black Sherif emerged the winner, much to the excitement of many Ghanaians.

His first interview with TV3 Ghana after receiving his award was befitting of a title holder.

In the footage, Black Sherif joined the adowa dancer who welcomed him to danced while tucking his black handbag firmly under his arm.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Black Sherif's royal treatment from TV3

All admired the passion and consistency that the media house engaged creatives in the country.

Kaakyire Priscy wrote:

Blacko is for the street u don't expect him to dance adowa or kete just play for him SOJA or KONOGO ZONGO

Taxonomy online mathematics said:

That was awesome. Thanks TV3.

Hellen Seanedzu commented:

Blacko nie with the majestic victory moves. The dressing is giving yooh

Shatta Wale changes his mind about not joining VGMA and asks Charter House to approach

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghanaian reggae and dancehall artiste Shatta Wale making a U-turn on his vow to never join VGMA.

Since his incident with Stonebwoy in 2021, when the latter pulled a gun on stage, leading to a near stampede in the auditorium, Shatta Wale has not featured in the award.

Now he wants to re-join the award scheme.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh