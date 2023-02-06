Celebrated Ghanaian rappers Sarkodie and Black Sherif have been captured together in a short black and white video

In the comment section of the post, some fans have hinted that the duo were on the set shooting the official music video of their hit song 'Country Side'

Ghanaians have reacted to the video as they spot their idols hanging out together and catching up

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie and his fellow rapper Black Sherif have been spotted in a video together as what might be a music video shoot.

Sarkodie and Black Sherif in a video shoot. Photo Source: @sarkodie

Many Ghanaian fans are anticipating that it could be the official music video shoot for their currently trending song 'Country Side'.

In the video that sought to tease fans about what the video would entail, Landlord as Sarkodie is affectionately called was spotted walking towards an old-school salon car.

Closer to the car, Black Sherif was spotted standing as he leaned towards the engine bonnet. Sarkodie then gave him a handshake which was then followed by a manly hug.

They were captured walking away towards the end of the video which increased the suspense.

The video was shot in black and white and edited with the 'Country Side' soundtrack playing in the background.

Watch the video below.

Reactions as Sarkodie and Black Sherif spotted in a video together

bra_dherryk commented:

See Blacko en trousers!! This guy be 70’s dude

kofi.blackmore remarked:

The Landlord showing him the available lands in the country side

moda_st.patrick commented:

I love ❤️ THEM❤️❤️

mandela_bossman stated:

What dressing is this Blacko

davidaxelrode remarked:

Blacko ein Trabo nu whats up

maame_akua_esi_nsonwaa said:

The trousers

_agyei_waa1 remarked:

Blacko

potbellypotsgh said:

This song is looking for clay cooking pots? Kindly check us out

Sarkodie and Black Sherif perform 'Country Side'

In another story, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Sarkodie and Black Sherif were captured gracing the stage in London as they performed 'Country Side' for the first time.

This was during the listening party of Sarkodie's previously launched album titled Jamz.

Videos from the event revealed how excited guests were once the both started performing the song on stage.

