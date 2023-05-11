Actor Yaw Dabo in a funny video shared on his Instagram story met Spanish reporter Jose Luis Allegue Villares

The journalist, who is a reporter for Spanish media outfit Marca, was excited to meet Yaw Dabo and spoke Spanish with the Ghanaian

Yaw Dabo became a viral sensation in Spain on Tuesday after a funny interview he did with Marca following the Champions League Fixture involving Real Madrid and Machester City

Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo spoke Spanish in a hilarious encounter with Spanish reporter Jose Luis Allegue Villares at Marca's studio.

The popular actor and comedian shared a video of the funny encounter on his Instagram story of him meeting the Spanish journalist, who could not contain his excitement at the chance to speak to Yaw Dabo.

In the video, Jose Luis Allegue Villares, who works for Spanish media outfit Marca, could be seen chatting animatedly with the Ghanaian actor in Spanish. Yaw Dabo somehow managed to respond to him in Spanish as well and appeared to be enjoying the moment as he smiled and nodded along to the reporter's questions.

Earlier, Yaw Dabo went viral for a street interview he did with Marca after the Champions League Fixture involving Real Madrid and Manchester City. After videos of the interview went viral, the Spanish media outlet invited Yaw Dabo to their studio and was clearly thrilled to host the actor. Many viewers praised the actor's charm and sense of humour.

Ghanaians have described his latest viral video as a testament to his ability to connect with people from different cultures and backgrounds. The actor has been all over Europe in the last few months promoting his soccer academy, Dabo Soccer Academy. Watch video here.

