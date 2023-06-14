Influencer Gisela Amponsah visited Dubai and made a video about her experience in the city

Gisela mentioned some culture shocks she experienced in the city, highlighting how far advanced UAE is compared to Ghana

She was stunned by the beautiful and well-done roads, and the luxurious and efficient transport system also blew her mind

Renowned Ghanaian influencer Gisela Amponsah recently embarked on an exciting trip to Dubai, capturing her experiences in a captivating video. In her vlog, she shared her thoughts on the cultural differences she encountered in the city, emphasizing the remarkable advancements of the UAE compared to Ghana.

Gisela was initially taken aback by the stunning infrastructure of Dubai. The roads, she noted, were impeccably maintained and beautifully designed, a stark contrast to the pothole-ridden streets back home. The efficiency and quality of the transport system left her in awe. From the sleek and modern metro stations to the luxurious taxis, Gisela couldn't help but marvel at the city's commitment to providing top-notch transportation options.

The influencer's video shed light on the stark contrast between the two countries in terms of development. Gisela highlighted how far advanced Dubai is in terms of infrastructure, noting that the city's accomplishments were a testament to its dedication to progress. She expressed her admiration for the efficient public services, advanced technologies, and overall high standard of living experienced by Dubai residents.

Gisela also took the opportunity to immerse herself in the local culture, sharing snippets of her encounters with Emirati traditions and customs. She marvelled at the grandeur of Dubai's architectural wonders, such as the Burj Khalifa and Palm Jumeirah, which stood as symbols of the city's ambitious vision.

Gisela's video awes Ghanaians

Mimi_parry3 commented:

Everyday I’ll say I was forced to be a Ghanaian because eiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii

QueenAlpha_fitness reacted:

The passion in your voice I bet you didn’t wanna come come

Errrx_tee said:

Dubai ankasa it’s heaven. All the three times I’ve been there, I saw new things and learnt new things

Woman fries egg in Dubai

In another story, a young woman in Dubai showcased the ability to cook with the power of the sun.

In an Instagram video, she gathered the necessary items to fry an egg on the street.

At first, she went barefoot but eventually had to run and put on slippers due to the scorching heat.

