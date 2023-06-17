Twene Jonas, in a Facebook Live video, claimed that many Ghanaians have severally reported him to US immigration in a bid to get him deported

The controversial socialite said these reports were born out of envy and hate because he preaches the truth

Jonas has been severally criticized for his approach concerning national issues and his use of vulgar insults when addressing leaders

Controversial critic and social media personality Twene Jonas in a Facebook Live video, claimed that numerous Ghanaians have repeatedly reported him to US immigration authorities in an attempt to have him deported.

Ghanaian critic Twene Jonas Photo Source: Twene Jonas TV

Source: Facebook

According to Jonas, not only ordinary individuals but also prominent figures and organizations have allegedly been involved in these attempts.

In his video, the critic attributed these reports to feelings of envy and animosity towards him because of his outspoken nature. He believes that his dedication to speaking the truth has earned him a substantial number of detractors who are determined to silence him by any means necessary.

Jonas has often faced extensive criticism in the past for his unconventional approach to addressing national issues and his use of offensive language when referring to political leaders. Many have found his communication style to be disrespectful and counterproductive to constructive dialogue.

Fans of Twene Jonas react to his claim

Fans of the critic urged him not to stop speaking the truth and threw their weight behind him, telling him to ignore his detractors.

Kwadwo Takyiah said:

Keep the truth trending Jonas

Kagbape Najamudeen reacted:

Continue telling us the truth bro

Akwasi Rich wrote:

Never mind anybody bro keep up the good work for we the youth

Gyan Godwin commented:

Respect elders so that you can live long life

Jonas reacted to claims he does delivery in the US

In a similar story, Twene Jonas earlier responded to critics who trolled him after a video of him doing delivery service went viral.

The popular critic stated that doing delivery service in the US was a testament that he had his green card and necessary documents.

He mentioned that the video rather vindicated him regarding claims that he was living in the US without proper documentation.

