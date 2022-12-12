Ova Wise showed up at the Wizkid concert in an expensive Bentley and had peeps staring

Videos of his grand entrance sparked reactions on social media as many folks noticed his car was extremely dusty

Peeps lamented about the car being dirty and wondered why such a wealthy man was driving a dirty car

Popular Ghanaian businessman, Ova Wise, was at the Wizkid concert on Saturday and he made a grand entrance which sparked reactions on social media.

Ova Wise Causes Stir As He Drives Dusty Bentley

The rich man pulled up in an expensive Bentley and caught the attention of patrons at the concert. The Bentley Ova Wise drove was a Bentley Continental which was worth over GH₵2.6 million.

Many peeps noticed that the car was extremely dusty and wondered why a man as wealthy as Ova Wise was riding around in such a dirty vehicle.

Some peeps jokingly asked if he could not find his way to the washing bay. Others were not concerned about how dirty the car was but admired its beauty.

The Bentley Continental

The Bentley Continental is known for its gorgeous exterior, sumptuous cabin environs, power and its great handling which entertains without upsetting the inner sybarite of its driver. The vehicle is one of the best luxury cars money can buy.

Peeps React To Ova Wise's Dirty Bentley

diamakeeba said:

This car has been parked in the dealership garage for long. At least wash it small.

its_obeng_ also commented:

Washing bay no Dey Accra or what

inusah_salam_19_95 also said:

Ei check like the hardship and the economy people dey complain nor is some way ooo coz eiii

queencess_choco also reacted:

He couldn’t wash his car

Wizkid: Ghanaian Ladies Complain Bitterly After Nigerian Superstar Fails To Show Up At Concert

In other news, Ghanaians are not pleased with Wizkid for not showing up at his headline concert in Accra on December 10, 2022.

Some pretty Ghanaian ladies have expressed their disappointment at the Nigerian star for not fulfilling his obligation.

Wizkid has come under blast for his absence and trended number one over the weekend as peeps dropped opinions on the matter.

