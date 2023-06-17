Twene Jonas, in a Facebook Live video, responded to critics trolling him after a video of him doing delivery service went viral

The controversial socialite said doing delivery service in the US was a testament that he had his green card and necessary documents

He said the video rather vindicated him in regard to claims that he was living in the US without proper documentation

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Popular, controversial socialite Twene Jonas, known for his outspoken comments on social media, recently found himself at the centre of attention once again.

Ghanaian socialite Twene Jonas Photo Source: Twene Jonas

Source: Facebook

A video of him working as a delivery person in the United States went viral, leading to criticism from his detractors. However, Twene Jonas wasted no time responding to his critics in a Facebook Live video.

In his video, Jonas addressed the trolls head-on, asserting that his decision to take on a delivery job clearly demonstrated his legal status in the country. He explained that having the necessary documents, including his green card, allowed him to work for a delivery company. According to Jonas, this video served as solid evidence that he was not unlawfully residing in the United States.

Rather than feeling embarrassed by the video, Jonas boldly stated that the viral video actually vindicated him against accusations of lacking proper documentation by many Ghanaians. He emphasized that without the required paperwork, he would not be able to secure employment, let alone work for a reputable delivery service.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Twene Jonas' response to critics sparks reaction

Akwasi Rich wrote:

Never mind anybody bro keep up the good work for we the youth

Kwame Adu Offei wrote:

Twene don't mind them.Even if you're a delivery man you're better off than someone Ghana.

Kelvin Setsoafia told him:

They still don't understand the kid of person you are,

Agya Koo fires Twene Jonas

In an earlier story, Ghanaian Kumawood actor Agya Koo revealed that he had known Twene Jonas before he made it to the United States of America.

The veteran actor mentioned that he was acquainted with the critic as someone who sold his CDs and followed him around.

Agya Koo advised Twene Jonas to change his ways, asserting that he had been to all the places Twene Jonas flaunted online and had learned valuable lessons from those experiences.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh