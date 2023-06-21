A group of students from a primary school in Ghana captivated audiences worldwide with their powerful performance of King Promise's song "Terminator"

Their synchronized dance moves and soulful voices breathed new life into the track, conveying a message of perseverance and resilience

The video shared on TikTok, garnered 122k likes and a million views, garnering praise and admiration from viewers across the globe

In a heartwarming display of talent and creativity, a group of students from a primary school in Ghana captured the hearts of viewers worldwide with their powerful rendition of King Promise's hit song "Terminator."

With their infectious enthusiasm, the students sang and danced in a way that breathed new life into the famous track, giving it a profound meaning that resonated deeply with audiences.

The mesmerizing performance was captured on video and shared on the TikTok handle "kwasi_optional."

Ghanaian students display beautiful performance Photo credit: kwasi_optional

Source: TikTok

Within a brief span of time, the video amassed an impressive 122,000 likes and an astounding one million views, captivating viewers from various corners of the globe.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Their rendition of "Terminator" transcended mere entertainment, conveying a powerful message about perseverance, resilience, and pursuing dreams.

Reactions to the masterful performance of King Promise's Terminator

Thousands of comments flooded in, praising the young talents for their exceptional skills and infectious energy.

Below are some of the comments YEN.com.gh gathered.

Don Garzy said:

The short girl with the glasses is amazing no be small move she make here hrrrrr

danielosei637 indicated:

Alice is very beautiful . Wish we could always see her in your vids

Kel Lucci mentioned:

I'm also a facilitator and I see much potential in Fadila....she seems to be very brilliant like one of my student

Serwaa Racheal added:

I like Alice so much my mom is called Alice may God bless her so much,

Watch the video below:

Burna Boy jams to King Promise's Terminator

Meanwhile, the video of Nigerian dancehall star Burna Boy having a good time to the recently released song Terminator by Ghanaian singer King Promise has gone popular on social media.

In the video, the Grammy Award winner was seen smoking while listening to King Promise's brand-new single, Terminator, while going shirtless and only sporting a pair of sweatpants.

King Promise: Young man who looks like Ghanaian musician dances to 'Terminator' in viral video

In another story, a young man named Mr Reuben, who describes himself as King Promise's doppelgänger, has become a social media sensation after posting a video of himself showing off his dance skills.

YEN.com.gh discovered a brief video on TikTok of the joyful young man jamming to the King Promise popular song from the movie Terminator.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh