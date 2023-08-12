Lil Win has shared a heartwarming video to congratulate students of his school after successfully writing the 2023 BECE

The actor shared a video where the graduates were being cheered on by juniors at Great Minds International School

Netizens have showered praises on the graduates, with many praying that they pass with flying colours

Famed Ghanaian actor and musician Kwadwo Nkansah, often known in the entertainment circus as Lil Win has taken to social media to celebrate the second batch of JHS graduates from his school, Great Minds International School.

In expressing his delight, Lil Win, in a Facebook post, shared a video to show how the students who sat for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) were being cheered by their juniors apparently as they exited the school's compound neatly dressed in their tracksuits.

In his caption of the video, Lil Win congratulated the students on completing the final examination and sought God's guidance and protection for them as they await their results.

He also commended the school management as well as the teachers for the good work done in preparing the students for the exam.

"Congratulations to my 2nd Batch Adom Nhyira mo….. It’s my prayer God Protect you all .We proud of you …. Great minds loves you all.Thanks to the school management and teachers" the caption read.

At the time of writing the report, the 1-minute video had gathered over 13,000 likes and 200 comments

Watch the video

Ghanaians congratulate the students

Social media users who reacted to the congratulated the students on the successful completion of the BECE.

Michael Dakorah stated:

Kwadwo you are really impacting lives. May God continue to bless you more and more.

Awuku-Gyampoh commented:

One thing I admire about you is your zeal for excellence: The ability to withstand oppositions and strive for success . Wow! I appreciate your commitment to Mother Ghana..."Great Minds".. God bless grateful..

Benjamin Kofi Attipoe reacted:

The way people talked ill of this school hmmmm.What God can’t do doesn’t exist.

Student reveals how God helped him during the BECE

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bright Boaz Addo Nyame, a boy who also sat for the BECE, confessed that at a point, he could not answer the questions, but after he prayed, he was able to solve them.

The student of Presec Primary said he prayed because he believes in God and knows he won’t be let down.

Boaz is confident that he will get an aggregate of 10 or 12 after the papers are marked and the results are released.

Source: YEN.com.gh