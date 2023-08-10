Most people believe in a deity or a supreme being that they pray to in difficult times

In the ongoing 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) a student participating said his prayers helped him answer some questions

The young student of Presec Primary said he initially could not solve the questions, but after praying, he was able to answer them

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Bright Boaz Addo Nyame is among the thousands of students writing the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in Ghana.

The young student said the papers they have written so far have not been easy, but he knows he has done his best.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh about his experience during the examination so far, young Bright said at a point, he could not answer the questions, but after he prayed, he was able to solve them.

Young Bright said he is certain he would excel in the exams Photo credit: Yen.com.gh; Facebook

Source: Facebook

“The practical side I couldn’t answer some questions so I had to sit down and pray and think about it.”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The student of Presec Primary said he prayed because he believes in God and knows he won’t be let down. He is certain that he will clock aggregate 10 or 12 after the papers are marked and the results are released.

Watch the video below:

Comments on the video

Several people have reacted to the video. Most people reminded him that God does not work like he thinks and would rather reward a student who prepared adequately for the exams.

Read some of the comments below:

@Arthur Balluso said:

Prayer will help someone to solve his BECE Exam? ...God does not work this way bro !!! Don't learn and count on your prayers ........

@Paa Qwecy Gasty Gh wrote:

Gyimisem kwa, does God works like this? Don't learn and fool for there

@Snr Man Guda said:

Bibinii with nonsense prayers just dey play street hot

@Keen Charles wrote:

Ebi apor enobi any God ooh

@Oheneba Michael said:

Wow such a brilliant guy. God is with you.

More female candidates sit for 2023 BECE than males

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that for the first time since the BECE started, there are more female candidates than males.

According to WAEC, the BECE school candidates comprise 300,323 males and 300,391 females.

In all, 602,457 students across Ghana are writing the BECE, including 1,743 private candidates. Notably, 57 prisoners, including 26 inmates of the Senior Correctional Centre of the Ghana Prisons Service, are also taking part in the BECE.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh