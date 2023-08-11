Illiasu Fatawu Larry, a BECE candidate, is confident in his exams, expecting nine top scores and expressing aspirations to become a football player like Tariq Lamptey

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Larry shared his determination, saying, "If I don't get 1 or 2 in all the subjects, then the examiners have really cheated me"

His candid remarks have captured the online community's attention, resonating with his optimism and ambition

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

BECE candidate Illiasu Fatawu Larry has confidently shared his positive experience with the exams, expressing that the papers were surprisingly easy, and he anticipates achieving nine top scores.

With aspirations to follow in the footsteps of Black Stars player Tariq Lamptey, Larry revealed his ambition to become a professional football player in the future.

"If I don't get 1 or 2 in all the subjects, then the examiners have really cheated me. I was scared before the exam but when I went, I could answer all of the questions," he candidly stated in an interview with YEN.com.gh.

BECE boy says he wants to become a footballer Photo credit: @yencomgh

Source: Original

Ghanaians react to the video of BECE boy who wants to become a footballer

The online community has enthusiastically responded to the video, resonating with Larry's optimism and determination. Below are some of their comments.

terrifictagoe said:

Big dreams. ☺️

Eugene 88 indicated:

Solid dream

sikani mentioned:

@Tariq⚽️Lamptey⚽️

Watch the video below:

43-year-old mother of 5, in Oti Region writes BECE and hopes to become fire service personnel

Meanwhile, Rita Quayson, a 43-year-old mother of five and a pupil at Apesokubi D/A Junior High School (JHS), is one of many candidates participating in the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) at Worawora Senior High School (SHS) in the Biakoye District of the Oti Region.

In an interview with Adom News, Madam Quayson expressed her determination to succeed in the exam, driven by her aspiration to benefit from the free Senior High School (SHS) policy and secure a brighter future.

BECE girl wows interviewer with her 'Harvard' English, says she expects 9 ones

In another story, a young girl currently taking her BECE exams has managed to captivate the renowned king of street quiz in Ghana, Nanaday.

She was able to achieve this with her remarkable fluency and unwavering confidence in achieving exceptional results.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh