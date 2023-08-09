The 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) started in Ghana on August 7, 2023, and some students have been sharing their experiences

One of the BECE students who shared his experience said he could not answer the required number of questions

He blamed his inability to answer the needed questions on his teacher, who he claimed collected their fees but taught them topics that were not in the exams

A male student writing the 2023 BECE said in a video that he answered only one question because none of the topics he studied before the exams came.

In a viral video on social media, the boy who probably attends a Methodist basic school because of his uniform, said he only wrote on one page in his answer booklet.

"I answered only one question. For instance, if you take the answer booklet, I only wrote on one page. I did not even open the other pages to write anything there."

When asked by the people he was speaking to if he knew he would fail the BECE if that was what happened, the troubled boy said he blamed his teacher.

"It is the teacher's fault. He collected our money, but nothing he taught us came."

Students stranded over registration fees

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that some students in the Gomoa East district were stranded on the first day of the 2023 BECE after their head teacher allegedly squandered their registration fees.

The head teacher in the Gomoa Budu Atta D/A Junior High School did not show up at the centre as the BECE kicked off on August 7, 2023.

The head teacher allegedly collected GH¢400 to register candidates for the BECE, among other costs.

Money problems at WAEC

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier published that financial challenges from the government may delay the marking of BECE scripts.

The Ghanaian government earlier released GH¢55 million to WAEC to organise the BECE and WASSCE, but WAEC said they needed more money.

This came after the Minority in Parliament raised concerns that WAEC was cash-strapped and owed service providers.

