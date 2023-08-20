Ohene Phara has defended himself over accusations that he ditched his girlfriend of 11 years to marry another lady

The young businessman has stated that the girlfriend in question, Serwah Prikels, was a cheat who was having an affair with her McBrown's husband

Ohene Phara also described Serwah Prikel's as a disrespectful lady who had no regards for his family

Ghanaian businessman Ridwan Kelvin Adams, a.k.a. Ohene Phara, has hit back at her ex-girlfriend Serwah Akoto over controversies surrounding his recently held wedding.

Ohene Phara, got married to his beautiful bride Abigail a.k.a. Awurama in a wedding hashtagged #AsanteNkramo23.

The wealthy Muslim groom and the beautiful bride with an hourglass figure went viral with their custom-made wedding ensembles.

Ohene Phara has accused Serwah Prikels of cheating

Lady accuses Ohene Phara of ditching Serwah Prikels after 11 years

As videos of them emerged online, a lady cameonline to accuse Ohene Phara of abandoning his longtime girlfriend, Serwah Akoto of Prikels Hair fame, to marry another lady.

In a video on Instagram, the lady who claimed to be Serwah's sister expressed shock at Ohene Phara's decision to ditch her [Serwah] after dating her for about 11 years.

Ohene Phara tears into Serwah Prikels, accuses her of cheating

But Ohene Phara who suspects Serwah Akoto of instigating the lady to do the video has defended himself with some bold accusations.

In a series of posts on his Snapchat which were reshared by blogger @sel_the_bomb, Ohene Phara accused Serwah of cheating on him within the long years they were together.

He mentioned that Serwah had been having affairs with many men including the husband of Nana Ama McBrown.

Ohene Phara added that his ex-girlfriend was also disrespectful to his family.

Ohene Phara has rected to rumours about his wedding

