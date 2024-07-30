Two Ghanaian men in a video were spotted driving an expensive Ferrari in Adum, Kumasi

In the video, the matt black convertible Ferrari 488 Spider cruised through the Adum market and had passer-byes staring at the powerful machine

In the comments section for the video, which was shared on TikTok, many Ghanaians expressed astonishment at seeing the expensive ride in Ghana

Two Ghanaian men were spotted driving an expensive Ferrari in Adum, Kumasi. The matt black convertible Ferrari 488 Spider glided through the Adum market, turning heads and leaving onlookers in awe.

The video, which was shared on TikTok, showed the sleek and powerful machine effortlessly navigating the crowded streets. The presence of the Ferrari 488 Spider, a vehicle renowned for its speed and luxury, was a rare sight in Kumasi.

The video sparked a wave of reactions on TikTok, with many Ghanaians expressing astonishment at seeing such an expensive ride in the country. Netizens pointed out how wealthy an individual had to be to own such a vehicle.

Ferrari in Adum sets tongues wagging

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

yxng papi said:

Wei de3 3y3 superstar fuor car oo😂

Mr carter commented:

Wie Eny3 regular oo😂😂 KUMERICA FOR LIFE

user9630605420815 said:

boys no de talk oo,Abu Tricia be small boy oo,she aswear chairmans dey there forking

KofiFourstuul Rapsoldier said:

Well done, my love for big cars will let me pass without looking back 😁

Nana.Kay commented:

United States of Ashanti one love

Desmond Gyamfi said:

Charlie boys no de talk ok 🙄😊 boys no agye sika

18BabyLeo commented:

they be in Accra talking sh*t whiles the ksi boys hold pas

OB said:

He is still behind a trotro car, so what 😳😁

Sonie Badu in Lamborghini

In a similar story published by YEN.com.gh, a video of Ghanaian Gospel singer Sonnie Badu cruising in one of his expensive cars in Ghana is trending online.

In a social media video, the musician flaunted his Lamborghini car, which costs about $400k.

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions to Sonnie Badu showing off his luxurious vehicle.

