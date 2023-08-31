Black Sherif, in an interview with CNN, shared why he featured only Burna Boy on his album The Villian I Never Was

Black Sherif, in an interview with CNN, shared the rationale behind featuring only Burna Boy on his album The Villain I Never Was. The artiste explained that he had a wealth of stories to convey through his album and believed that he was the only one capable of expressing them precisely the way he wanted.

Ghanaian Musician Black Sherif and Burna Boy Photo Source: Burna Boy, Black Sherif

Source: Facebook

Black Sherif chose to collaborate with Burna Boy specifically on the song Second Sermon Remix. This track stands out on the album as the sole song featuring another artiste.

The musician said the decision to collaborate with Burna Boy was influenced by his respect for Burna Boy's artistry and the messages he conveys through his music. By joining forces, the two artistes aimed to enhance the impact of Second Sermon and effectively communicate its significance to a wider audience.

Black Sherif wins hearts

Many expressed their admiration for Blacko

Glory_bwoy_ said:

The Future of Ghana music lies in your hands blacko

Geekash2 reacted:

My only Ghana artist❤️

van__ce commented:

This guy media approach is top notch He was ready to be the star that he is now. He should keep going

Black Sheri'f interview with CNN

In a related story, Black Sherif was interviewed by CNN after his appearance at the 2023 Afro Nation concert in Miami.

In the interview, Black Sherif spoke about his music journey and how he decided to start making music professionally after high school.

The Ghanaian musician represented Ghana well as he spoke highly about highlife and mentioned some of his Ghanaian influences, such as Adane Best.

Source: YEN.com.gh