Ghanaian musician has opened up about her relationship with hiplife artiste Castro before his sudden disappearance in 2014 and how she took the sad news.

Mzbel speaks on Castro

In an interview on Kingdom FM, Mzbel told Fiifi Pratt that she believes Castro is no more because he has been missing for over seven years. However, she said Castro's mother believes otherwise.

She added that there was no romantic relationship between herself and the Boneshaker hitmaker to warrant her to miss him.

The mother of two said she does remember certain things he taught her whenever she is in the studio recording.

"I do not miss him because, before the unfortunate incident, we were no longer friends. A disagreement ensued, which ruined our friendship," she said.

The Edey Be hitmaker stated that if Castro were alive, he would have been in the same competition as Nigerian musician Burna Boy.

Buttressing her point, she said that when they lived in the same house, she admired his work ethic.

"He was always working. His energy on stage and his voice. He was unique in his own way," Mzbel said.

The 16 Years crooner revealed Castro is the best musician she had ever worked with.

