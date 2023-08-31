Black Sherif was interviewed by CNN after his appearance at the 2023 Afro Nation concert in Miami

Ghanaian rising star Black Sherif caught the attention of global media before his performance at the 2023 Afro Nation concert in Miami. The young artiste sat down with CNN for an exclusive interview, where he shared insights into his musical journey and the path that led him to pursue a professional music career.

During the interview, Black Sherif opened up about his decision to go into music after completing high school. He described how his passion for music began at an early age and how he honed his skills over time. The musician mentioned that it was after finishing his high school education that he made the bold choice to pursue music as a full-time career.

Representing Ghana on the international stage, Black Sherif took the opportunity to shed light on the significance of highlife music in his country's cultural heritage. He spoke about how highlife has influenced his own musical style and how he seeks to blend traditional Ghanaian sounds with modern elements to create unique music.

Black Sherif's success excites Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Don_mofty said:

I like how he talks about “highlife” wherever he goes and don’t follow the afrobeat trend. Much love

nanakojohennes2 reacted:

The fact that he wore FTY, which is a clothing brand made by a Ghanaian & also talked bout Highlife, which is Ghanaian *genre made me realise the future of Ghana music is on Black Sherif shoulders rn

1realerrr wrote:

It's about time Ghanaian artists uphold high life.Because that is ours and no one can take it from us

Black Sherif breaks record

In another story, Black Sherif's album The Villian I Never Was hit 300 million streams on Boomplay, making him the most streamed Ghanaian artiste on the platform at the time of this publication.

The musician was given a golden plaque by the audio streaming service as they congratulated him for his stellar performance.

Black Sherif, while speaking to Boomplay, said his fans and admirers played a huge role in the success and thanked them.

