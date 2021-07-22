Counsellor Paa Kwesi Ortsin advised the family of repented Moesha Boduong to seek help from a mental health specialist

His comments come on the back of a video of the slay queen-turned Christian saying she was ''saved from killing herself''

The renowned consultant cautioned her condition could get worse if they fail to get help

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

The senior consultant at the PAKS-Relationship and Counselling Clinic, Paa Kwesi Ortsin, has advised the family of beleaguered Moesha Boduong to seek help for her from a mental health specialist.

The counsellor's comments come amidst a video of the popular slay queen-turned Christian thanking some young men for saving her from attempting to kill herself.

''Thank you for saving me from trying to kill myself,'' said Moesha Boduong in the video.

Seek help from a mental health specialist before things get worse - Counsellor to Moesha's family. Image: crabbimedia

Source: Twitter

According to counsellor Paa Kwesi Ortsin, the actress and brand influencer urgently needs to consult a mental health specialist to address any post-traumatic stress disorder.

''She has to get help from a mental health specialist, not a counsellor, to help with the trauma she's dealing with. This has to be done early enough before the situation becomes a mental health crisis,'' he said.

He further advised the family of Moesha to get help for their relative immediately to manage her condition and prevent any future mental problems.

''Her family must step in immediately to save the situation. As I mentioned, they should consult a mental health specialist to help their daughter,'' he told YEN.com.gh.

Moesha admits to dating rich men

Before her conversion, Moesha Buduong, one of Ghana's popular slay queens, admitted to dating married men who sponsored her fancy lifestyle.

After turning a new leaf, she urged women to desist from the act, especially young ladies. The actress faced a deluge of criticisms, with some condemning her past life whilst casting doubts on her claim of rebirth.

However, some celebrities and men of God, including the Ghanaian business titan and preacher, Reverend Dr Abbeam Ampomah Danso, have cautioned against criticising the actress following her rebirth.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed

Kweku Chainzz shares grass to glory story

In a separate story, Ghanaian comic actor, Frank Ntiamoah, famed as Kweku Chainzz aka Living Legend, has shared the story of his humbling beginnings and how he emerged into the limelight as a social media sensation.

Born in Kronom in Kumasi, Ntiamoah relocated to Sankore in the Asunafo South District of the Ahafo Region in Ghana where he helped his grandparents who were peasant farmers.

He had difficult years growing up as a child and teenager due to his deprived background, which affected the trajectory of his education.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen Ghana