DJ Switch, in a video, dressed like a tomboy as she made her way to school and happily danced on the streets

The young lady rocked brown kakie pants, a white shirt, a necklace and a short curly afro hairdo

The video, which was shared by the DJ Switch on TikTok, impressed her followers, who admired her dance moves and fashion sense

Ghanaian teen sensation DJ Switch, in a video, charmed her followers with her infectious joy and fashion-forward sense. The video, which has quickly gone viral, shows the young talent dressed in a comfortable and stylish tomboy outfit as she made her way to school.

In the video, DJ Switch could be seen sporting brown kakie pants, a white shirt, a fashionable necklace, and a short, curly afro hairdo. Her outfit was a perfect blend of comfort and style, reflecting her unique fashion sense.

What truly stood out in the video was DJ Switch's dance moves. As she strolled along the streets on her way to school, she could not resist the urge to groove to a catchy rendition of the Barbie Girl song. Her sweet dance moves and smile brightened up the video, leaving viewers impressed.

DJ Switch, whose real name is Erica Tandoh, has been captivating audiences with her DJing skills and personality since she gained fame thanks to TV3's Talented Kidz. However, this video gave her fans a glimpse of her everyday life and her new sense of style since her Talented Kidz days.

The video quickly garnered thousands of likes, comments, and shares, with fans praising DJ Switch for her talent, fashion sense, and positive energy.

DJ Switch warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

SheIs❤️Cute said:

Try this in Ghana..especially Circle..leaving the phone for Tiktok

Kylie wrote:

Go go go go go give them gyal slay period

infinity ♾️ loveCarino❤️ said:

Haha you'll kill us but we won't die for you to entertain the rest oo

DJ Switch won hearts with her dance moves again

In another story, DJ Switch earned praise from Ghanaians when she posted a dance video on her social media pages.

Giving old-school dance moves, she danced to Let It Whip, a 1982 hit song by Dazz Band.

Her fans were concerned whether she was doing okay, considering how energetically she danced in the video.

