Top Asake songs you should add to your playlist: Afrobeat bangers

When compiling a list of the top upcoming Nigerian musicians, Asake's name wouldn't miss the list. The star has made a name for himself as one to watch out for by his chart-topping hits. With an extensive catalogue, picking the best songs might be challenging. Discover some of the top Asake songs you should listen to now.

Asake performs onstage during day one of Afro Nation Miami 2023 at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida. Photo: Jason Koerner

Source: Getty Images

Ahmed Ololade, better known as Asake, was born in Lagos State, Nigeria, to Ololade, a businessman and Asake, a secondary school teacher. He got his nickname in high school, where his mother was a teacher. His peers referred to him as Asake instead of Omo Asake, meaning the child of Asake.

Top Asake songs

How many albums does Asake have? The singer released two studio albums, Mr Money with the Vibe in 2022 and Work of Art in 2023. Davido, Olamide, Tiwa Savage, Fireboy DML and DJ Spinall have also featured Asake in their various tracks. Here are the top songs from the artist you should add to your playlist.

1. Amapiano featuring Olamide

This song primarily celebrates the Amapiano music genre and its seamlessly infectious beats, which elevate the party mood. The lyrics speak of living in the moment, enjoying life to the fullest, and having fun without inhibitions. The protagonist boasts about his musical prowess and his status in the industry.

2. Bandana featuring Fireboy DML

Though not Asake's song, this collabo by Fireboy DML is among the top songs by the star. Bandana is about the singer's rise from the bottom and how they became international. The duo also mention how the competition did not see them coming and how they are among the greats like 2 Pac.

3. Basquiat

Basquiat is about music's transformative power and signature sound, especially the Amapiano genre. He compares himself to legendary artist Basquiat and mentions Ebenezer Obey as someone he looks up to and admires his artistry. The lyrics are about Asake cautioning those that love to show off or boast because tables may turn.

4. 2:30

2:30 is a song about success in life, with references to money and social status. Mr Money talks about his ability to find stability and tranquillity, despite obstacles and challenges.

5. Lonely At The Top

Lonely At The Top focuses on success, with Asake describing the obstacles he faced on his rise to stardom. The star compares his love for success to what others adore, like money, alcohol or love.

6. Dull

Dull is a Yoruba song about the determination to live fully and not be boring. The artist promises never to be dull and enjoy life without worries mentioning his success and how he won't let anyone bring them down.

7. Joha

Joha is a song about wealth and having a good time. The artist also sings about his desire for a woman named Joha and her lovely body.

8. Terminator

Terminator is a song about how he is amazed by a particular lady and wants to be her Terminator. He also mentions how he has the time and resources to fall in love and that he is macho for women encouraging them to trust him with their hearts.

9. Sunshine

Sunshine is a motivational and uplifting track about optimism, success, and overcoming challenges. Asake urges people to enjoy themselves and their work to find happiness.

10. New Religion featuring Olamide

New Religion is Olamide's song featuring Asake about living a lifestyle of luxury and success. The singers suggest that their lifestyle is like a religion or spiritual belief. The chorus is about being glamorous and exceptional at everything, from dressing to making money.

How did Asake become famous?

The star's rise to fame came in 2020 after releasing the freestyle Mr Money with friend producer Magicsticks. The song was a hit prompting the nickname Mr Money to catch the attention of YBNL Records boss Olamide.

FAQs

Who is the popular musician Asake? Ahmed Ololade, known as Asake, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter famous for his Afrobeats Amapiano tracks. Where is Asake from? The star was born and raised in Lagos, but his hometown is SouthWestern Nigeria. What age is Asake? The star is 28 years old (as of 2023), having been born on 13 January 1995. His zodiac sign is Capricorn. What university did Asake attend? Ololade attended Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile-Ife Osun State, where he studied dramatic arts. Where is Asake music from? His music is from Nigeria, and he mainly sings in his native Yoruba language. How did Asake meet Olamide? Actor and singer Idowu Adeyemi, aka Yhemolee, introduced them in 2022. What was Asake's first song? According to his official YouTube channel, the oldest song in his playlist is Thankful, released on 20 June 2019. The song is about being prayerful and thankful for everything. In what language does Asake sing? The star mainly sings in Yoruba, his native language.

Asake songs include top Afrobeat bangers by the Nigerian singer and songwriter. The star released his debut album Mr Money with the Vibe, in September 2022 after signing for Olamide's YBNL Records. He released his second album, Work of Art, in June 2023.

Source: YEN.com.gh