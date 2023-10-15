DJ Azonto has gone public on how much he earned for his performance at the GMA Awards UK event

He revealed in an interview that he was paid ¢570,000 by the event organizers for his performance

He also added the event organizers also bore the cost of his costume and other expenses

Ghanaian artiste Mark Kwesi Arthur, known in show business as DJ Azonto, has broken his silence on the amount of money he was paid for his performance at the recently held Ghana Music Awards UK event.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the page of YawArthurPee on X, DJ Azonto, in an interview with Asempa FM, revealed the organizers paid him £40,000, equivalent to ¢570,000 to perform at the event.

DJ Azonto speaks up on GMA Awards UK Photo credit: @zionfelixdotcom/Instagram @Shatta Wale/Facebook

Source: UGC

In addition to that he added that the organizers, also paid for his costume and other expenses.

He corroborated Shatta Wale's earlier statement where the Kakai hitmaker revealed he was also paid £80,000, equivalent to ¢1,100,000 for his performance.

"Shatta is my senior man, so I took haif of what he was paid, which is £40,000. With the extra things like the costume, the amount will rise to £60,000.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in 10,000 views and 70 likes.

Shatta Wale calls out Kwasi Aboagye, Despite and Fadda Dickson

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Shatta Wale lashed out at Kwasi Aboagye over his claims that he was not paid £ 80,000 to perform.

The journalist stated that no UK-based Ghanaian promoter and organizer could front £20,000 pounds as performance fees.

Shatta Wale displeased by the comment responded in an interview a Showbiz Today on Empire FM, saying 'it's so sad that they still see Ghana music to be poor and nobody can make it'.

Ban Shatta Wale song's on Despite Media

Also, a Neat FM presenter, Ola Michael, has asked the Despite Media Group of Companies to ban the songs of Shatta Wale on all its platforms for raining insults on its owner.

He called on the media company and its employees to make a statement by prohibiting the musician's songs from being played at the station.

Ola Michael's comments come after the musician insulted Despite Media founder Dr Osei Kwame Despite and the Group's Managing Director, Fadda Dickson Narh.

Source: YEN.com.gh