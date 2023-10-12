Shatta Wale's issues with ace Ghanaian radio broadcaster, Kwasi Aboagye have escalated

The presenter alleged on air, that Shatta Wale lied when he said he was paid 80 thousand pounds for his Ghana Music Awards UK performance

In a new video, the artiste disappointed in the presenter's statements has taken swipes at him and his millionaire bosses

Shatta Wale's infamous performance at the just-ended Ghana Music Awards UK has caused a lot of stir online.

Local broadcaster, Kwasi Aboagye on his Entertainment Review show shot down the artiste's claims that he was paid 80 thousand pounds to perform.

He claimed no UK-based Ghanaian promoter and organizer could front 20,000 pounds as performance fees.

Shatta Wale Disses Kwasi Aboagye, demands his dismissal Source: Twitter/Accraguyy

This claim has triggered responses not only from the regining GMA UK artiste of the year, Shatta Wale but the CEO of Alordia Promotions, the production house behind the award ceremony.

Shatta Wale initially responded during a Showbiz Today on Empire FM saying 'it's so sad that they still see Ghana music to be poor and nobody can make it'.

He added that he had become more aware of his worth therefore if he demands 80 thousand pounds for a performance, it's well deserved.

The UK-based Ghanaian promoter, Alordia defended Shatta Wale's claim when was invited on Joy FM's Twitter Spaces dedicated to reviewing the show.

Shatta Wale disses Kwame Despite and Fadda Dickson

All these apparently didn't satisfy Shatta Wale who is disappointed with the respected broadcaster dismissing his statement as a blatant lie.

In a new video that has been sighted by Yen, Shatta Wale hurled graphic words not only at Kwasi Aboagye but the station's MD, Fadda Dickson and millionaire founder, Kwame Despite.

Fans react to Shatta Wale's diss to Peace FM's Kwasi Aboagye

Some fans have berated the artiste for raining insults at the Kwasi Aboagye and his station's bosses Fadda Dickson, and Kwasi Aboagye.

@KwabenaMunash said:

As usual he will come back to Ghana and go beg them. He will say their his fathers

@AlhajiTrinidad said

If I be Despite wey this guy insult me , walai he Noe go fit stay East Legon again .

@life_goal11 said

So what has this got to do with him disrespecting Despite and fada Dickson

@charles_korbla said

If it’s true they paid you that kinda money why making this useless noise? Man been living fake life for long, all this fake life will hit u back soon…

Shatta Wale seen chilling and shopping with his new girlfriend in London

Yen.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale embarked on his London trip with his new girlfriend, Maali.

He gained huge admiration showered his new girlfriend with expensive gifts for her 25th birthday. The artiste's manager, Sammy Flex seems to think they could be tying the knot soon.

