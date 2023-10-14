Entertainment GH host Ola Michael has urged Despite Media to ban Shatta Wale's songs on all the Group's platforms over the musician's insults against its founder and managing director

The presenter said that Shatta Wale had already declared he did not require mainstream media exposure for his songs

Netizens have responded to Ola Michael's recommendations to employees of the media company

The Neat FM presenter, Ola Michael, has urged the Despite Media Group of Companies to ban the songs of Shatta Wale on all its platforms for raining insults on its owner.

He called on the media company and its employees to make a statement by prohibiting the musician's songs from being played at the station.

Ola Michael's comments ride on the wheels of insults the musician dished out against Despite Media founder Dr Osei Kwame Despite and the Group's Managing Director, Fadda Dickson Narh. Shatta Wale vented his displeasure after Neat FM show host Akwasi Aboagye labelled him a liar over the musician's claim of having received £80,000 as payment for his performance at the Ghana Music Awards UK.

The media personality further buttressed his call for a prohibition of Shatta Wale's music by claiming the musician had stated that he could thrive without the support of mainstream media.

Ola Michal particularly urged DJs and producers of Despite Media to enforce his advice on his entertainment programme on Neat FM.

Reactions to the advice of Ola Michael

The_cakemix_girl indicated:

Aooo mercy ‍♀️.

ManuelSam commented:

Shatta Wale must apologise.

Richlovebeadscreations commented:

Apuuu, how can you stop playing the King songs?

Owoahene_kofi_sikadwa said:

But all jokes aside, Shatta Wale has suffered in the industry. It seems he's the only yardstick used to measure musicians in Ghana. Every weak for the past many years he's in the news for some bad reasons. He gave a man a car and money just last week. This information was published in a flash. A presenter chose to sit on a radio show and defiled an award he got, accused him of lying about how much he was paid and even called on UK to investigate Shatta Wale. Why will a presenter who's at the forefront of entertainment do this mess to an artiste? He tried this same thing with Sarkodie too. What content does he sell?

News_drop9 posted:

Hypocrisy.

News_drop9 reacted:

But do u play his songs before?

Ebenezer_quist said:

You are not God.

Ebenezer_quist stated:

And we said we need you people are you bored fools.

Lokobreezy mentioned:

We know how to stream songs. All these people call themselves industry people. Nkwasiasem sei.

Listism_gh said:

That's what that guy is known for! Always ready to blacklist. Who are you? You did same to Agya Koo now you're calling for Shatta. Shame on you.

Official_djmisty commented:

Ah nebu paaa who cares, u 4gt they've sidelined him b4.. U all doing partiality .. when they sat there n insulted him no one comment about.

Ola Michael claims Shatta Wale may be suffering from a mental disorder

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Neat FM presenter and movie producer Ola Michael opined that musician Shatta Wale may be struggling with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD).

According to the Mayo Clinic, NPD is a mental health condition in which the sufferer has an unreasonably high sense of importance.

