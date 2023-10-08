Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has been named Artiste of the Year at the 2023 Ghana Music Awards UK

He defeated several other musicians, including Piesie Esther, Black Sherif, Sarkodie, and King Promise, during the awards in London on Saturday, October 7

The musician celebrated the historic achievement on his socials, where fans thronged his comments to praise him

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr, has won Artiste of the Year at the 2023 Ghana Music Awards UK.

The Taking Over hit musician swept four other awards, including the Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year, Reggae Dancehall Song of the Year, Most Popular Song of the Year, and the Most Dominant Fanbase of the Year.

Shatta Wale wins Artiste of the Year at 2023 Ghana Music Awards UK. Photo credit: @shattawalegh.

Source: Twitter

Shatta Wale excited about the awards

The musician celebrated the momentous achievements on X, formerly Twitter, while shading his haters.

"I am very sorry, my haters, you couldn't see I was coming this way," he said.

See his post below:

Fans hail Shatta Wale

Since commemorating the awards on his socials, fans have posted congratulations to celebrate Shatta Wale.

@storyoforphan said:

Our goat.

@manifest_kumah commented:

Shatta has been cheated in this industry since his return in 2013.. what kind of music hasn't he produced before? Is Baafira better than everybody like thing? Which people recommend artist onto the BET award scheme? Everything proves that shatta is bigger.

@efokwadzoalorde said:

You deserve even more. Congratulations.

@Stoney5512 posted:

Realest goat.

@mango_parkgram reacted:

Let dem know!

@DonShulace commented:

Fully deserved!

@ohenegh1263 said:

Congratulations, taabea artiste of the year. More wins Shatta.

@IssahLatif7 said:

Congratulations, boss.

@EricKyiere mentioned:

Congratulations, our king @shattawalegh, you deserve them.

@CAbuyina said:

Congrats, king.

Delay wins Excellence in Media Award

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that media star Delay, known in real life as Deloris Frimpong Manso, was honoured with the Excellence in Media award at the 2023 Ghana Women of the Year Honours.

The awards event is an initiative that unveils and celebrates indigenous Ghanaian and diaspora women who significantly impact society.

The television/radio show host was among the renowned recipients of the prestigious awards. The event was held at the Labadi Beach Hotel on Sunday, July 9.

Delay flaunts fine legs

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso sent the internet abuzz after she slayed in an all-white outfit.

Sharing the lovely picture on her verified Instagram page, Delay was spotted in a fitted, long-sleeved, stretchy top that hugged her upper body.

She paired the top with a tulle skirt with a portion of the front section cut out to show off her fine legs.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh