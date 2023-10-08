2023 Ghana Music Awards UK: Shatta Wale Wins Artiste Of The Year Over Black Sherif And Piesie Esther
- Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has been named Artiste of the Year at the 2023 Ghana Music Awards UK
- He defeated several other musicians, including Piesie Esther, Black Sherif, Sarkodie, and King Promise, during the awards in London on Saturday, October 7
- The musician celebrated the historic achievement on his socials, where fans thronged his comments to praise him
Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr, has won Artiste of the Year at the 2023 Ghana Music Awards UK.
The Taking Over hit musician swept four other awards, including the Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year, Reggae Dancehall Song of the Year, Most Popular Song of the Year, and the Most Dominant Fanbase of the Year.
Shatta Wale excited about the awards
The musician celebrated the momentous achievements on X, formerly Twitter, while shading his haters.
"I am very sorry, my haters, you couldn't see I was coming this way," he said.
See his post below:
Fans hail Shatta Wale
Since commemorating the awards on his socials, fans have posted congratulations to celebrate Shatta Wale.
@storyoforphan said:
Our goat.
@manifest_kumah commented:
Shatta has been cheated in this industry since his return in 2013.. what kind of music hasn't he produced before? Is Baafira better than everybody like thing? Which people recommend artist onto the BET award scheme? Everything proves that shatta is bigger.
@efokwadzoalorde said:
You deserve even more. Congratulations.
@Stoney5512 posted:
Realest goat.
@mango_parkgram reacted:
Let dem know!
@DonShulace commented:
Fully deserved!
@ohenegh1263 said:
Congratulations, taabea artiste of the year. More wins Shatta.
@IssahLatif7 said:
Congratulations, boss.
@EricKyiere mentioned:
Congratulations, our king @shattawalegh, you deserve them.
@CAbuyina said:
Congrats, king.
Tagoe Sisters' 40th anniversary: Akufo-Addo presents GH¢100k at the launch of children's foundation of singers
