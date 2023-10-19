AfroFuture formerly known as Afrochella has announced its first set of headliners for the December showdown.

Nigeria's Davido and British rapper of Gambian descent, J Hus, will join Ghana's Black Sherif to thrill revellers

For the event's two-day line up, organizers say more artistes are expected to be announced soon

Today, Culture Management Group, organizers of AfroFuture, formerly known as Afrochella, have announced the first set of artistes to thrill it's audience.

Three artistes including Davido, J Hus and Black Sherif were named for the music and arts festival in Accra, Ghana this year.

Organizers say this year's 2-day festival will also feature two weeks of activities in celebration of Black culture.

Davido, J Hus To Join Black Sherif On Stage This December

Davido, J Hus and Black Sherif to headline Afro Future 2023

AfroFuture kicked off in 2017, changing its name last year due to a legal action championed by Coachella.

Entering into it it's 7th edition, the two-day festival will have these global music heavyweights at a time when it's biggest competitor Afro Nation will not happen.

Asked whether AfroFuture was still bound to face competition, Randy Walker, a media and marketing executive said:

"a few names come to mind, but there is currently no direct competitor if we're looking at global appeal, scale and quality of experience".

The festival over the past years has been riddled with several issues including fake ticketing to crowd control and traffic issues.

While the marketing executive tips the event to have its most successful year yet following the expansion efforts on the continent and Afro Nation's exit, he believes the current economic climate and other factors could stagante things for the festival's organizers.

Netizens react as Davido, J Hus, Black Sherif are announced for AfroFuture

While some revelers are looking forward to the December jam, others seem to be bothered by the ticket prices.

@kojowestgh said

You have my money this year!

@_gooolllddd said

The ticket prices are actually crazy

@nana_samk said

You no go tear top give us? My last be 200 o

@misskerry_25 said

400 USD ?? In this economy ?

@QSturlx said

Can’t Miss This Experience #ToTheWorld

