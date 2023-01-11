The co-founder of Afrochella now AfroFuture, Kennedy Agyapong Jnr, has revealed that the reason some ravers were held at the gate was that they had fake tickets

He explained that this year, they contracted a Ghanaian company to print the wristbands in the colours blue, purple and yellow; however, they printed fake orange wristbands and sold them

The news has sparked massive reactions on social media as many encourage him to call out the company and also not to lose faith in Ghanaian companies

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Co-founder of the popular music festival Afrochella, Kennedy Agyapong Jnr, has revealed that the Ghanaian company they partnered with to produce tickets produced additional fake ones and sold them to ravers.

Kennedy Agyapong Jnr and Abdul Abdullah, AfroFuture Cofounders at the Afrobeat music festival. Photo Source: @kennyagy

Source: Instagram

In an exclusive interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, he hinted that for the December 2022 edition of Afrochella, there were only three different coloured Tyvek wristbands available for purchase.

He shared that the P.E.T. satin wristbands with plastic sliding clip closures were in the colours blue, purple and yellow.

"Usually, we (Afrocehlla) print the tickets outside, but we said let’s do a 100% Ghanaian. And because we gave the job to a Ghanaian, he printed his own tickets to sell,” he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Meanwhile, he clarified that the 2022 edition of Afrochella was not the last as his fellow Co-founder Abdul Abdullah announced on Day 2 of the event on December 29, 2022, at the El-Wak stadium in Accra.

He stated that the much-anticipated Afrobeat music festival will make a comeback as ‘AfroFuture’ in 2023.

Reactions as many netizens express disappointment in the Ghanaian company that printed fake Afrochella tickets

@modegrafix stated:

Very hectic doing business with your fellow Ghanaian, 99% chance that you won’t be satisfied I know what I am saying.

@Micromeo11 said:

This year let's do 100% Ghanaian good thinking Sir. Kindly find a better way next time to still do it 100% Ghanaian after a proper assessment n block the loopholes . Don't give up on Ghanaian companies yet. There's a good one somewhere

@ykay_yk commented:

Oyiwa Ghanaman corruption nkoaaa. We finish all this and blame governments

@Lam_bert1 said:

Some Ghanaians can be trusted

@lmdzarto commented:

Lawsuit should be brought against them.

@Smbodygh stated:

About 90% of Ghanaian citizens are corrupt but they will be the first to lead criticism when a case of corruption pops up. I own a business and know what I'm talking of.

Meanwhile, the news has sparked massive conversations on social media as many encourage Kennedy Agyapong Jnr not to lose hope in working with Ghanaian businesses.

Kennedy Agyapong's 7 Gorgeous Daughters Flaunt Outift In Same Print To Afrochella, Video Goes Viral

YEN.com.gh previously reported that seven daughters of popular Ghanaian politician and Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong, have dazzled many netizens with the outfits they wore to Afrochella 2022.

In a trending video sighted on the official Tiktok page of one of the sisters, @amandaagy, she gave her fervent followers a rundown of each of the outfits each of the seven sisters wore.

The video shows them taking over Afrochella by storm as they captured the attention of many.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh