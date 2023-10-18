Food vendor Abena Bhigtnz, born Celestine Etornam, has opened a new eatery at Dansoman, Curve, close to AJ Closet in Accra

Ghanaian food vendor Celestine Etornam, popularly known as Abena Bhigtnz, has opened a new eatery after a long period of operating her business from a wooden structure.

The determined businesswoman is set to launch her beans and gari joint at Dansoman, Curve, close to AJ Closet in Accra, on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

Food vendor Abena Bhigtnz set to unveil new gob3 joint. Photo credit: Abena Bhigtnz.

Source: TikTok

The hardworking food vendor emerged in the spotlight after she went viral last year after being captured selling beans and gari, also known as 'gob3', to a man who travelled from Kasoa to Dansoman to buy from her.

Her new motivational footage highlights the impressive exterior and interior of the eatery, where she was captured on camera.

"Hi guys, my apologies for not being consistent here like I used to be; I've been working and doing a lot. I invite you to my new shop opening on October 21 at Dansoman, Curve, close to AJ Closet. See You. God is good," she captioned the clip.

Ghanaians inspired by Abena Bhigtnz

People who watched the clip took to TikTok to showered the businesswoman with accolades.

Clarissa commented:

The power of a girl who hustled without shame and got her blessing.

AYIM indicated:

Wahala for who no get nyarsh .

Ewuramah indicated:

3to) y3 kyen degree

Nana Kojo McRomeo commented:

Herrh, this is what we call effective use of natural resources(Dukui).

LadyFawzy said:

Please let the price be reasonable .

Son Of Nyameyie posted:

The guy ein beard dey weak me what was that ?? ‍♂️.

Ben Rhino (Rhino lens) reacted:

Ei all bcuz of. Ei life is not fair to men koraa oo.

Dunalism0 said:

In gob3 we trust ✊.

Nowherecool posted:

God has so many ways of blessing his people.

Drive Inn Auto indicated:

Well done .

Kofi Boateng Fernandez

3toc y3 sales ky3n Uber ampa.

Akosua_Eunice reacted:

Congratulations, dear .

Jordanspark23 stated:

Th chop and open shop .

Silas mentioned:

Eiii, those commenting on those things who asked you to say.

Miss_Aisha claimed:

She looks like Samira Bawumia.

Unruly indicated:

@omarkhalifa, then e skip me o chale.

Loner stated:

We go still come.

Naa Ayorkor Richlove Sowah indicated:

I'm starting Gob3 food joint

Get Inspired posted:

Chai!! Dem spoil there!

Isaac Kojo Buaku commented:

I hope the new shop will not reduce the quantity of the gob3 10 cedis we usually buy.

Humble Kwasi said:

Congratulations, may you get more branches. God bless your Hustle.

MR.REDDINGTON said:

Then Etornam will increase the price of the gob3 oo. 20.00 sef not go reach you.

Justice Sena stated:

Congrats, dear.

NAJ posted:

I will surely come there. I stay around.

Celestine Etornam shakes her super curvy body

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Celestine Etornam made waves in a video when she hesitantly displayed her dance skills.

After being filmed selling beans and gari, popularly known as 'gob3', to a guy who travelled from Kasoa to Dansoman to buy from her, the dedicated woman gained notoriety online.

Netizens were drawn to her viral video because of her food establishment and alluring appearance.

Source: YEN.com.gh