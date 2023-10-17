Afia Schwar has backed Shatta Wale over his verbal attacks on Fadda Dickson and Osei Kwame Despite

Shatta Wale, while addressing a statement by Peace FM's Kwasi Aboagye, described Fadda and Despite as foolish

For Schwar who is known to be close Fadda, he and Despite deserved the insult because they failed to stop Kwasi Aboagye from attacking the artiste

Afia Schwarzenegger has waded into the controversy between Shatta Wale and Despite Media, backing the musician over his response.

Shatta Wale recently went on an outburst on social media attacking the management and owners of Despite Media.

In a series of videos, Shatta Wale described Despite Media CEO, Osei Kwame Despite, and his MD, Fadda Dickson, as foolish.

Kwasi Aboagye banters with Shatta Wale over 2023 GMA UK

Shatta Wale's unrestrained attack on Despite was triggered by a statement Kwasi Aboagye, a presenter with Peace FM, made about him.

Aboagye had disputed a claim by Shatta Wale that he had been paid £80,000 for his performance at the 2023 Ghana Music Awards UK in addition to winning artiste of the year.

Shatta Wale came with a harsh reply for Kwasi Aboagye which scathed the presenter's bosses.

Many were those who criticised Shatta Wale for attacking Despite and Fadda Dickson with some urging him to apologise. But Afia Schwar seems to hold a different opinion.

Afia Schwar says Despite and Fadda Dickson deserve Shatta Wale's insults

In a video she recently released, Schwar support Shatta Wale for his outbursts.

According to her, Kwasi Aboagye and other Despite Media have consistently been blasting Shatta Wale and he has always been complaining. For this, she added, the management should have stopped its workers from talking about the artiste.

Schwar, who often describes Fadda Dickson as her father, indicated that even though it hurts, Fadda and Despite deserve to be blasted by Shatta Wale.

Ola Michael wants Shatta Wale banned

Meanwhile, Entertainment GH host Ola Michael has urged Despite Media to ban Shatta Wale's music on all the group's platforms over the musician's insults against Despite and Fadda.

The presenter said that Shatta Wale had already declared he did not require mainstream media exposure for his songs.

Netizens responded to Ola Michael's recommendations to employees of the media company.

