Ghanaian left-back Gideon Mensah has found himself under a storm of criticism following his lacklustre performance in Ghana's friendly match against the United States on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

The Black Stars, Ghana's national football team, endured a challenging evening as they conceded four goals. This disappointing outcome left fans and observers disheartened, and many have pointed their fingers at Mensah, suggesting he could have performed much better.

The match against the United States was anticipated by fans on both sides of the field. It was an opportunity for both teams to fine-tune their strategies and test their teams in preparation for upcoming competitions. However, for Mensah, it turned into a night to forget.

Throughout the game, Mensah appeared to struggle against the relentless attacks launched by the US team. His difficulty in containing the American attackers allowed them to penetrate Ghana's defence and ultimately score four goals. This exposed vulnerabilities in the Black Stars' defence, leaving their supporters disillusioned.

In the aftermath of the game, discontent and frustration were loud among Ghanaians. Many fans took to social media and other platforms to express their disappointment with the overall performance of the Ghanaian squad.

Gideon Mensah faces criticism

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

thekingadjor said:

Aba Gideon Mensah. Player Wey the whole Ghana talk some give you! Now see you ‼️

unrulyking00 commented:

Gideon Mensah can never ever be better than Baba Rahman. Inexperience player like this smh..

Lion_Humble1000 reacted:

Blame @kurtokraku he went for this coach while’s they also called this unprofessional players .

Source: YEN.com.gh