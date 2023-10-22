John Dumelo has thrown shade at the PRESEC old boy pilots who flew their school's contestants to the National Science and Maths Quiz final

Dumelo joked that the PRESEC old boys who became pilots were probably trained by pilots from his alma mater Achimota school

PRESEC and Achimota School are two of the three finalists in the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz

Actor and politician John Dumelo has been letting his hair down online by engaging in banter over the ongoing National Science and Maths Quiz.

In his latest remarks on the competition, Dumelo, an old boy of Achimota School, threw shade at the old student pilots of PRESEC who flew their school's contestants to Accra on October 22, 2023, for the final.

Michael Larbi (L), a pilot and PRESEC old boy, flew his schools contestants to Accra.

Source: Twitter

Dumelo joked that products of the Achimota school trained the PRESEC old boys with Africa World Airlines.

"The senior pilots who trained these pilots went to Achimota school, but yeah, we ain’t bragging bout that," he tweeted.

A while later, the Achimota school contestants in the quiz were also flown by an old boy from their school, who had a higher rank.

Captain Ivan Nartey, the Head of Flight Operations at Africa World Airlines, flew the team.

Dumelo quickly claimed some validation for his earlier post, throwing shade at PRESEC.

Achimota School got to the final with 41 points after a contest with Wesley Girls' High School, which had 31 points, and St. Louis with SHS 26 points. They will be facing PRESEC and Opoku Ware School.

Opoku Ware School, the third finalist, obtained 38 points against Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary, who bagged 36 points and Prempeh College's 36 points.

PRESEC had 44 points to defeat Mfantsipim and Keta Senior High Technical School.

Michael Larbi of the 2003 year group flew them to Accra for the final, and his co-pilot was Samuel Appiah of the 2007 year group.

